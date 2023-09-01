News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Blackpool weather forecast: Resort set to see plenty of sunshine and highs of 23C next week

Blackpool is set to see highs of 23C next week as we leave summer behind and move into autumn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:27 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 18:27 BST

Summer is officially over with September 1 marking the first day of autumn.

But the weather is set to get warmer over the coming days as families prepare to enjoy the final days of the school summer holidays.

Here is the weather forecast:

Most Popular

Saturday (September 2)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rather cloudy to start the day with any low cloud, mist and fog patches gradually lifting.

Sunny spells by the afternoon with just a small chance of a shower.

Highs of 20C and lows of 14C.

Blackpool is set to see highs of 23C next weekBlackpool is set to see highs of 23C next week
Blackpool is set to see highs of 23C next week
Read More
Huge event at Blackpool set to draw in computer and pinball game fans

Sunday (September 3)

Fog changing to cloudy by late morning.

Highs of 21C and lows of 14C.

Monday (September 4)

Mist changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs of 21C and lows of 14C.

Tuesday (September 5)

Sunny.

Highs of 23C and lows of 16C.

Wednesday (September 6)

Sunny.

Highs of 23C and lows of 17C.

Thursday (September 7)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs of 23C and lows of 17C.

Related topics:Blackpoolsummer