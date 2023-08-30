News you can trust since 1873
Hundreds of gamers set for huge Play Expo Blackpool event at Norbreck Castle in October

Fans of arcade games and pinball will be beating a path to Blackpool for the return of a major games event in just a few weeks.
By Richard Hunt
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:07 BST

Computer gamers are set to fill the Norbreck Castle Hotel’s exhibition halls as the popular Play Expo Blackpool returns to the resort.

The event, which runs on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday October 8 and will include retro gaming, arcade, pinball, indie gaming, merchandise, tournaments and more.

In a coup for the event, the Expo will see the return of special guests from America, John and Brenda Romero, who are both major creative figures in the video game industry.

Play Expo Blackpool is returning to the Norbreck Castle in October

The pair were at last year’s event and said they enjoyed it so much that they were keen to return.

They will be giving talks and will also take part in Q&A sessions.

The event is being organised by Andy Brown, co-founder and director of Replay Events, a video games events management company which has staged video gaming shows and features for hundreds of thousands of gamers in Europe and around the world.

For tickets and other information see details here

