A spooky convention will be returning to bring chills and thrills to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens in a couple of months’ time.

The Horror Comic Con World event will feature a host of exhibits and replicas which will thrill film buffs of all ages.

Last year’s event proved a massive success and organisers are returning with more amazing attractions.

When is it being held?

Horror Comic Co is returning to Blackpool

This year’s event takes place on Saturday October 14, between 10am and 5pm.

All the activities will take place within the Winter Gardens’ Olympia hall.

What will be included this time?

New for 2023 will be display from:

*Stranger Things – a bigger and more interactive display than last year.

*The Ring – the film and TV series

*Michael Myers – the chilling character from the Halloween series of films

*The Undead Wrestling Mega Match Mayhem

*Take a Taxi Ride with Freddy Kruger

*Horror Classic Cinema

*Lake Placid Giant Crockazilla Interactive

*Killer Clowns from Outer Space

*30ft Spider

Performances will include The UK's number one sideshow strongman, TITAN, a multiple record holder.

What they say

A spokesman for Comic Con World said: “This is our seventh event and we can’t wait, there’s a lot for people to enjoy.”