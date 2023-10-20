Storm Babet swept across the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Lancashire – and the weather next week is not looking much better.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The second named storm of the season lasted from Wednesday (October 18) to Saturday (October 21).

Yellow weather warnings were issued across the four days for a vast swathe of the UK, with a rare red weather alert also established in parts of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 80mm of rain was expected in Northern England, with Blackpool predicted to see winds of up to 70mph.

Storm Babet swept across the UK, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Lancashire (Credit: Alexandre Feyfant)

Residents were urged to prepare for difficult driving conditions, flooding, damage to homes and businesses and possible power cuts.

But is the weather set to improve after the weather warning?

Here’s the weather forecast for Blackpool:

Saturday (October 21)

Rain gradually clearing north and east through the afternoon, with showers following closely behind, sometimes heavy with a risk of thunder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunny spells between the showers, and lighter winds. Maximum temperature 12C.

Yellow weather warning in place until 6am.

Sunday (October 22)

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 8C.

Monday (October 23)

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Tuesday (October 24)

Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Wednesday (October 25)

Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Thursday (October 26)

Light showers changing to cloudy in the afternoon.