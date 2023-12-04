Heavy rain is set to hit Blackpool this week as a cold temperatures ease.

A number of weather warnings for snow and ice are still in place across the UK, however, a change to less cold conditions is underway for some.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “The first Atlantic airmass for a while is making some inroads across southern and central parts of the country bringing less cold conditions to many southern areas, whilst the cold airmass continues to hold on in the north.

“Where these two airmasses meet is the focus for continuing ice risk. For parts of northeast Scotland, wintry showers will bring some icy conditions overnight, as well as some accumulating snow inland.

“However further south rain will become the main hazard and a yellow warning for rain had been issued for Monday for parts of the South West.

“Warnings may well be updated over the coming days so keep up to date with the forecast in your area.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold-health alert covering the North West which runs to December 5.

This means there is an “increased risk of mortality” across the population, particularly in vulnerable groups.

Heavy rain is set to hit Blackpool this week (Credit: Alexandre Feyfant)

This includes the over-65s and those with underlying conditions.

“But impacts may also be seen in younger age groups,” the warning added.

Here’s the weather forecast for this week:

Tuesday (December 5)

A showery start to the day, but turning drier and brighter by the afternoon.

Staying mainly cloudy though with some sunny intervals developing.

Winds easing, but still feeling quite cold.

Minimum temperature 1C. Maximum temperature 6C.

Wednesday (December 6)

Cloudy changing to light rain by nighttime.

Minimum temperature 4C. Maximum temperature 4C.

Thursday (December 7)

Heavy rain changing to cloudy by nighttime.

Minimum temperature 4C. Maximum temperature 4C.

Friday (December 8)

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning.

Minimum temperature 7C. Maximum temperature 9C.

Saturday (December 9)

Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime.

Minimum temperature 7C. Maximum temperature 10C.

Sunday (December 10)

Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning.