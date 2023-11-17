News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire weather: Will the city see a white Christmas in 2023?

At least one snowflake has to be seen falling during the 24 hours of Christmas Day to count as a 'White Christmas', but will Lancashire see this magical occurrence this year?
By Emma Downey
Published 17th Nov 2023, 15:05 GMT
Snow is predicted to fall in the UK within a matter of days, according to new Met Office forecasts.

Although the meteorological season doesn't officially start until December 1, forecasters believe snow will fall this Saturday as a result of yet another low pressure moving our way. WX weather charts show temperatures will drop to below freezing in the next few days across Scotland.

The Met Office has said: "Since 1960, around half of the years have seen at least 5 per cent of the network record snow falling on Christmas Day. This means we can probably expect more than half of all Christmas Days to be a 'white Christmas'.

Will Lancashire see a white Christmas this year?

"Technically, 2021 was the last white Christmas in the UK, with 6 per cent of stations recording snow falling, but less than 1 per cent of stations reported any snow lying on the ground. Before that, 2020 was also a white Christmas, with 6 per cent of weather stations recording snow falling. However, only 4 per cent of stations reported any snow lying on the ground."

But will we be getting snow on Christmas Day this year? The early outlook from bookmaker William Hill suggests there’s a strong chance of snow hitting the UK.

However, as of yet, Lancashire is not on the snow map. According to bookmakers William Hill. Leeds holds the leading chance of a White Christmas in England at 3/1 while Manchester has odds of 4/1 and Liverpool at 20/1. London (City Airport) is priced at 11/1 to see snowfall on Christmas Day, while Surrey’s Gatwick Airport is 20/1.

