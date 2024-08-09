Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temperatures are set to reach 24C in Blackpool this weekend - perfect weather for the Air Show.

Blackpool Air Show returns to the resort this weekend featuring a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, wingwalkers and the Red Arrows display team.

The Arrows will open the free event on the seafront at 2pm on Saturday and provide the closing finale at 5pm on Sunday.

To make things even better, the resort is set to bask in glorious sunshine and warm temperatures, hitting 20C on Saturday and 24C on Sunday.

The hot spell is due, in part, to the tropical storm Debby which hit the US this week.

As the storm breaks down, it will influence the jet stream, the Met Office previously said, helping play a role in the coming hot weather.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicky Maxey said: "The hot spell is short-lived but quite intense.

"Temperatures are due to peak on Monday and rapidly return to average on Tuesday and Wednesday."

Here’s the full weather forecast:

Saturday, August 10

A dull start with outbreaks of rain, but becoming drier and brighter into the afternoon with warm sunny spells and lighter winds.

A few afternoon showers remain possible.

Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Sunday, August 11

Sunnier and much warmer on Sunday and feeling increasingly humid

Maximum temperature 24C. Minimum temperature 16C.

Monday, August 12

Sunny intervals.

Maximum temperature 25C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Tuesday, August 13

Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Wednesday, August 14

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Thursday, August 15

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Friday, August 16

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 18C.