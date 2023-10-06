Heavy rain in Blackpool is set to make way for more settled conditions over the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Friday (October 6) after torrential rain battered the county, resulting in flooding across the region.

A number of flood alerts and warnings were subsequently issued by the Environment Agency urging residents to prepare for worsening conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the weather is set to improve over the weekend, with temperatures also predicted to climb to around 19C.

Heavy rain in Lancashire is set to make way for more settled conditions

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Friday, October 6:

5pm – Light rain / 60% chance of rain / 17C

6pm – Light rain / 60% chance of rain / 16C

7pm – Cloudy / 20% chance of rain / 17C

Black Bull Lane in Fulwood was flooded as heavy rain battered the county (Credit: Sue Barnes/ We are Fulwood)

8pm – Cloudy / 20% chance of rain / 17C

9pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 17C

10pm – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C

11pm – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C

Blackburn Road in Ribchester was closed due to flooding (Credit: Lancashire Police)

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, October 7:

Midnight – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C

1am – Light rain / 50% chance of rain / 16C

2am – Light rain / 40% chance of rain / 16C

Blackburn Road in Ribchester was closed due to flooding (Credit: Lancashire Police)

3am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C

4am – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 16C

5am – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 15C

6am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

7am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

8am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

9am – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 15C

10am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C

11am – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 16C

Midday – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 17C

1pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 17C

2pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 17C

3pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 17C

4pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 17C

5pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 17C

6pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 17C

7pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 17C

8pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C

9pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 16C

10pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C

11pm – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 16C

This is the forecast for Sunday, October 8:

Midnight – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

1am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

4am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 14C

7am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 13C

10am – Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C

1pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 18C

4pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 19C

7pm – Cloudy / More than 5% chance of rain / 16C