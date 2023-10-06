Flood warnings and alerts have been issued across Lancashire as torrential rain continues to batter the county.

More heavy rain is set to batter Lancashire on Friday evening (October 6), prompting the Environment Agency to issue a number of flood warnings six alerts.

Here is the full list for Lancashire:

Flood warnings – flooding is expected

- River Ribble at Walton-le-Dale, area from Fishwick Bottoms to Railway Bridge

Properties on the South bank of the Ribble between the Darwen Confluence and the Railway Bridge and on the North bank upstream of Walton Bridge.

- Ribble at Samlesbury, around Brockholes Reserve and Lower Brockholes Quarry

Brockholes Reserve and businesses based at Lower Brockholes Quarry.

Black Bull Lane in Fulwood was flooded as heavy rain battered the county (Credit: Sue Barnes/ We are Fulwood)

- River Ribble at Ribchester, area surrounding Blackburn Road

Higher Croft, Harwood House, Yew Tree Cottage, Beech House, Thorncroft, properties near Ease Barn Farm on Gallows Lane, and 19 to 22 Blackburn Road.

- Sefton Street Watercourse at Brierfield

Sefton Street Watercourse at Brierfield, Walter Street, Guilford Street, Holden Road, Quakers View.

The Met Office to issued a yellow weather warning for rain that covered most of the county (Credit: Met Office)

- Walverden Water at Nelson

Properties in Nelson on and close to Riverside Business Park, Pendle Industrial Estate, Southfield Street, Brook Street, Sagar Street, Holme Street, Leeds Road, Pendle Community Hospital, Riverside Business Centre and Nelson and Colne College.

Flood alerts – flooding is possible

- Lower River Wyre

River Wyre, River Cocker, Pilling Water and other watercourses from Catterall to Fleetwood, including St Michaels and Great Eccleston and Preesall.

- Upper River Wyre, Brock

Rivers Wyre, Calder and Brock and other watercourses from Abbeystead to Catterall including Scorton, Garstang, Bilsborrow, Ainspool and Churchtown.

- Lower River Ribble and Darwen

River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton.

- Lower River Lune and Conder

River Lune, Conder and Keer and other watercourses from Kirkby Lonsdale to Galgate including Gressingham, Carnforth, Hornby, Wray, Bentham and Lancaster.

- Upper River Ribble, Hodder

Rivers Ribble, Hodder and other watercourses, from Settle to Samlesbury including Clitheroe, Gisburn, Sawley, Waddington and Ribchester.

- River Calder in east Lancashire