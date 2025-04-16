We want to feel safe and valued is the message as Fylde youngsters have their voices heard at Westminster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Members of the United Youth Alliance (UYA), representing Blackpool, Wyre, and Fylde, joined peers from across the UK at the youth-led event which brought together 150 people including MPs, charity leaders, and youth advocates.
The aim was to put the spotlight on the challenges facing girls across the UK today.
Five young people from the Fylde Coast met directly with government representatives to share their lived experiences and present potential solutions to the issues impacting their lives.
These included feeling safe on public transport highlighting concerns such as poor lighting, the absence of CCTV, harassment, poverty, loud or threatening crowds and intoxicated passengers.
Deborah Terras, CEO of UYA, said: "It was an incredible honour to bring a group of passionate and inspiring young women from Blackpool, Wyre, and Fylde to Westminster to make their voices heard.
"This event was a powerful reminder that when young people are given the platform and support to speak up, they can drive real change."
Olivia Doherty, 16, said: "I thought this event was truly impactful. We tried to make the most of this experience to create real change, not just for ourselves, but for young people across the Fylde Coast.”
Tilly Odhams, 13, said during a speech to delegates: " We must stop building opportunities on shaky foundations. It’s time for young women to break the glass ceiling and rewrite our stories, showing the world that strength can be redefined."
Also speaking at the event were Leigh Ingham MP, Alex Davies-Jones, Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls, and Kathleen Spencer Chapman, Head of Influencing & External Affairs at Plan International UK.
The event also showcased findings from The State of Girls’ Rights in the UK report by Plan International UK, drawing on insights from over 3,000 girls and young women.
Its findings included that 93 per cent of girls and young women do not feel 'completely safe' in public spaces, while only 54 per cent believe their education is preparing them well for the future.
Only 40 per cent say they are happy with their mental health and 44 per cent feel the way they look holds them back.
- Blackpool also recently held the first National Youth Hack organised by NYA as part of government moves to listen to young people when it comes to shaping national policy.
Young people are being encouraged to take part in UK-wide survey https://www.iwill.org.uk/nys-deliver-you/
Through UYA partnership with the #iwill campaign, UYA is working to create a Coast of Social Action, aiming to make the Fylde Coast the first of its kind.
Businesses and organisations are being urged to sign up for The power of Youth Charter, to demonstrate commitment to youth voice and young people’s experiences https://www.iwill.org.uk/organisations/pledges/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.