The need for strong role models was among the issues highlighted at a conference in Blackpool focusing on the challenges facing young men.

More than 170 delegates attended What About the Boys held at The Village Hotel where speakers included justice minister Alex Davies-Jones.

Delegates at the What About the Boys conference in Blackpool | United Youth Alliance

The event, organised by Blackpool-based United Youth Alliance (UYA) n collaboration with young men from the Coastal Social Action Group, created opportunity for conversations around issues such as mental health and masculine identity.

Ms Davies-Jones said it was tough for many boys growing up in towns like Blackpool, with boys across the UK more likely to fall behind in school and less likely to go to university or get a job.

She added boys were also more likely to struggle with their mental health or die of a drug overdose, while suicide rates among men are three times higher than for women. The minister also praised charities like UYA who are working to tackle harmful attitudes towards women and prevent violence and abuse.

Alex Davies-Jones addressing the What About the Boys conference in Blackpool | United Youth Alliance

She said: "Tackling the issues I’ve talked about today needs a whole system effort. The answer doesn’t lie with one government department, or agency.My colleagues and I across government are coming together, so we can get to the root of causes of violence and misogyny.

"That drip feed of education is critical and our schools have a vital role to play here, teaching young people about healthy relationships and consent, as well as exploring the ways boys and young men are being drawn in to this behaviour. And, critically, how we can step in, support them, and steer them away from it."

Jake Adams, chief operating officer at UYA, said: "The conference was a crucial platform for addressing the challenges young men face, but more importantly, it was an opportunity to listen to their voices and learn from their experiences.

Jake Adams and Deborah Terras | United Youth Alliance

"The conversations and insights shared throughout the day with delegates highlighted the urgent need for more resources and investment in services and accessibility.

"UYA are committed to supporting social action that directly involves young men in shaping the solutions that impact their lives. It’s clear that by facilitating those opportunities, young men will lead and contribute to what is essential for fostering positive change."

Delegates also took part in workshops and discussions led by experts such as Michael Conroy, Brendan Bunting, Henry Iddon, Vanessa Rogers, Youth Focus NE, We Are With You charity and Violence Reduction Network. Other speakers included Steve Walker from The Youth Work Common Room, and Kevin Franks, CEO of Youth Focus NE.

Deborah Terras, CEO of United Youth Alliance, said the conference was "just the beginning of action-focused awareness" and called on people "to recognise their role in amplifying young men’s voices and implementing real change."

The conference ended with a call to action by Sami Gichki, co chair #Iwill Campaign, highlighting the partnership between United Youth Alliance and the #iWill Movement, and encouraging attendees to sign the Power of Youth Charter.