We want to bring something completely different to South Shore - owner of new Boujee Bar opening tomorrow

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:32 BST
A new 'Boujee' bar is set to swing open its cocktail doors tomorrow in Blackpool.

Get ready for a night of “boujee drinks, banging tunes and unreal vibes” as luxurious Boujee Bar, located at 50 Lytham Road, gets set to open tomorrow at 5pm.

The plush new microbar promises to serve up something for everyone with modern and unique cocktails, to wines, beers and spirits.

Take a seat and taste out the new menu | Boujee Bar

Ahead of opening, owner of the new venue Cody told the Gazette: “We are a new, modern, classy drinking venue opening on Lytham Road, providing an extensive wine menu, fresh cocktails and a large range of spirits.

“We wanted to bring something completely different and unique to South Shore and cannot wait to welcome people through our doors tomorrow.”

Form an orderly queue for those espresso martinis!

