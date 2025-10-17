Management of a movie-themed bar in Blackpool have responded to rumours they are closing.

Rumours began swiring on social media that the Coyote Ugly bar located at 35 Market Street, could be closing after a member of the public spotted a locksmith van outside the premises.

Inside the new Coyote Ugly bar in Blackpool. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Posting the picture in a public Facebook group with over 7,000 members, the person asked: “All locks changed today at Coyote Ugly in Blackpool. All supplied with 5 keys.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t open.”

However, management of the bar which is based off the hit 2000 movie, said that the business is thriving and that they had recently let go off their previous general manager and had hired a new one.

They said: “No we're not closing.

“Business is performing very well under the new direction of our new General Manager Katie.”

They added: “Coyote Ugly is about to open a new venue next week in Edinburgh too, with Coyote Ugly in Leeds coming in April 2026.”