Thousands dressed as Father Christmas took part in Blackpool's annual Santa Dash, raising an impressive £38,000 for Brian House Children's Hospice.

1,700 people completed the 3km charity run in South Shore on Sunday.

The event sees participants of all ages run, walk or jog down Blackpool’s promenade from Sandcastle Waterpark to the Manchester Pub and back.

There were plenty of dogs too dressed in their festive best and helping to make a difference to the local charity.

As a special gift from event sponsor The Kentown Wizard Foundation, all participants were entered into a prize draw to win one of five £50 Smyths Toys vouchers or a cash prize of £250.

Sally Insley, Head of Fundraising (Interim) at Brian House Children’s Hospice, said: “Blackpool Santa Dash is our way of officially kicking off the festive season here at Brian House, and we know it’s become a firm favourite with our supporters who show up year after year to have a bit of festive fun for an important cause.

“Supported by a soundtrack of Christmas hits and live entertainment, I don’t think anyone left without some festive spirit.

“Despite a damp start, the sun broke through and everyone had an amazing time dashing along the prom for their well-earned medal and hot chocolate.”

She added: “We’re absolutely delighted that everyone who joined us and either raised sponsorship for their dash or made a donation has helped to raise an incredible £38,000 for Brian House’s specialist hospice care.

“It’s thanks to those people who truly have stepped it up for charity that we can continue to be there for local families who rely on their local children’s hospice.

“With their generosity, we can look to the future with confidence, knowing that we are able to provide outstanding care for our area’s bravest children living with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.

“A huge thank you to all of our participants, to the wonderful team of volunteers who supported us on the day and to our marvellous events sponsors, The Kentown Wizard Foundation.”

For more information about events to support Brian House Children’s Hospice, visit www.brianhouse.org.uk