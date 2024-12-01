Blackpool Santa Dash returned to the resort this weekend (Sunday, December 1), with participants of all ages taking to the Promenade in Santa suits, all in the name of charity.

The event was full of festive cheer for those dashing along the Prom and for the thousands of spectators enjoying the zany spectacle along two miles of the seafront.

Blackpool’s Santa Dash raises vital funds for Brian House – the only children's hospice on the Fylde coast.

This year there were 1,700 Santas taking part and they have raised a magnificent £38,000 for the children's hospice.

Fundraiser Danny Hickes said: “There’s no greater way to kick off the festive season than with Blackpool Santa Dash.

“We're so pleased the rain gave way to some winter sun which shone down on so many dashers and dogs who turned up to support the Fylde Coast's only children's hospice.

“By joining this incredible event they are helping us to care for extraordinary children who rely on Brian House for specialist care and support.'

Were you one of the Santa’s madly dashing down the Prom? Any familiar faces in the scenes below? Share your own pictures and tag your friends in the Facebook comments.

1 . Blackpool Santa Dash 2024 A sea of Santas as hundreds of fundraisers take part in the annual Santa Dash, along Blackpool prom, spreading festive cheer and raising funds for Brian House Children's Hospice. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool Santa Dash 2024 A sea of Santas as hundreds of fundraisers take part in the annual Santa Dash, along Blackpool prom, spreading festive cheer and raising funds for Brian House Children's Hospice. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazettte Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Santa Dash 2024 A sea of Santas as hundreds of fundraisers take part in the annual Santa Dash, along Blackpool prom, spreading festive cheer and raising funds for Brian House Children's Hospice. | Nationl World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool Santa Dash 2024 A sea of Santas as hundreds of fundraisers take part in the annual Santa Dash, along Blackpool prom, spreading festive cheer and raising funds for Brian House Children's Hospice. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool Santa Dash 2024 A sea of Santas as hundreds of fundraisers take part in the annual Santa Dash, along Blackpool prom, spreading festive cheer and raising funds for Brian House Children's Hospice. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

6 . Blackpool Santa Dash 2024 A sea of Santas as hundreds of fundraisers take part in the annual Santa Dash, along Blackpool prom, spreading festive cheer and raising funds for Brian House Children's Hospice. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales