A once-neglected storage room at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall colonnade has been transformed into a bustling bike repair workshop where volunteers fix donated bicycles for local people in need.

Thanks to £22,000 of funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, the workshop now features secure shutters, new workbenches, storage units and a full set of tools - creating a safe and welcoming space for volunteers to carry out vital repairs.

The workshop, open twice a week, is run by a small team of local volunteers who repair bikes and distribute them to individuals across Wyre.

The bikes provide more than transport—they support work, school, physical health, mental wellbeing, and independence.

Tony, one of the volunteers, said: “I really enjoy volunteering at the bike repair workshop in Fleetwood.

“The bikes come to us second-hand from the local community, and we repair them so they can be donated to people who really need them.

“Some use them for exercise or mobility, others to get to job interviews or to work, and for children it can mean having a bike when their family couldn’t otherwise afford one.

He added: “We have a small team of five or six volunteers, and I think we all get as much out of helping as the people who receive the bikes.

“It’s also a great way to meet new people and be part of something positive together.

“The refurbishment has made a huge difference—it’s now a more organised and welcoming space, which makes the repairs easier and allows us to do even more for the community.”

Since the scheme launched in 2024, Wyre Council has collected more than 100 bicycles, with 30 already repaired and distributed through GPs, social care services and community groups.

Recent recipients include children in care, a young man starting a new job and a gentleman using cycling to support his mental health recovery.

PCSO Lizzy Bradley, of Lancashire Police, praised the scheme: “This scheme is one for Wyre Council and the community to be proud of.

“The referral process is fast and effective, and the two young people who received their bikes are made up and extremely grateful.

“It’s a real joy to see them riding in the community. Two worthy youths deserving of this donation for sure!”

The workshop forms part of Wyre Council’s Active Travel programme and its wider Wyre Moving More strategy, promoting cycling, walking and physical activity across the borough.

Councillor Lynne Bowen said: “It’s fantastic to see how the bike repair workshop is making a real difference in people’s lives.

“It’s a brilliant example of how Wyre Moving More is coming to life.”

The scheme is always looking for more volunteers and bike donations.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.wyre.gov.uk/volunteering.