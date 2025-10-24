The RSPCA are on the lookout for skilled and passionate Lancastrians to fill a ‘general trustee’ role or a ‘secretary trustee’ role within the Preston branch.

They desperately need individuals who can contribute their time to attend meetings, make a difference and influence positive change.

This is an exciting opportunity to be a hands-on trustee at branch level, helping to promote kindness and prevent animal cruelty, reach out to more supporters, and influence how we do things. With your support and expertise, we will achieve so much!

The RSPCA are on the lookout for skilled and passionate Lancastrians to fill a ‘general trustee’ role or a ‘secretary trustee’ role within the Preston branch. | RSPCA

They are looking for an enthusiastic and passionate person who could devote the time to volunteer with us as one of our Trustees.

As a Trustee of the Branch, you will have the chance to influence how we care for and prevent cruelty to animals and drive the implementation of key initiatives.

You will serve on the governing body of the charity and be instrumental in the running of the Branch and setting out both the short and long terms aims.

As a minimum, trustees are expected to attend a monthly committee meeting lasting some two to three hours. However, the commitment will vary as they will play an active role supporting branch activities.

If you love helping animals like Luna then the RSPCA’s general trustee role/secretary trustee job role could be a perfect fit | RSPCA

What the RSPCA are looking for in a volunteer:

They are looking for people from all social and cultural backgrounds, with experience and skills in any of the following areas:

Marketing communication including social media, PR, website.

Fundraising including corporate fundraising, trust fund and grant applications.

Local community and supporter relationships.

Hands-on experience in growing charities.

Are or have been part of the groups and communities we would like to attract.

You are 18 years of age.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Alongside the relevant experience, we are looking for someone who is committed to the RSPCA’s charitable objectives and shares our passion for animal welfare.

“You would be creative, innovative, bring a fresh perspective, and can put ideas into action.”

They added: “We will provide you with a comprehensive trustee training course which will provide you with everything you need to carry out the role.”

How to Apply:

If you’ve got the drive and compassion to volunteer with the RSPCA and are passionate about improving animal welfare please contact: Tanya Barrett on [email protected].

You can also visit the RSPCA website to view the job roles on offer here.

Founded in 1824 the RSPCA has been saving animals for almost 200 years and are proud to be the oldest welfare charity around.

It has always been our vision to live in a world where all animals are respected and treated with compassion, so volunteers and employees’ work tirelessly to ensure that all animals can live free from pain and suffering.