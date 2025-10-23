6 . Lewis

Lewis is a black and white, four-year-old, domestic short hair who arrived at the RSPCA after his owner sadly passed. He is very nervous and he will let you stroke him but he isn't overly keen on it. At the moment Lewis doesn't play with toys and when people are around he doesn't come out, however this may change once he is comfortable and settled in his new home. He will be looking for a quiet home with adults only, so he can have the calm environment with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston