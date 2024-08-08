We decided we wanted to use the success of our paintings to help others

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:38 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 12:47 GMT
Fun-filled day trips are on the horizon for the children and young people at a children’s hospice in Chorley after a generous couple donated a brand new £50,000 minibus to the charity.

From movie trips to shopping sprees and seaside outings, the new wheels will turbocharge experiences for the youngsters who visit Derian House Children’s Hospice – all thanks to generous couple David Woods, 80, and his wife Anita, 77, from Lytham.

Harry and Alfie enjoyed a trip out to the seaside in the new minibus.Harry and Alfie enjoyed a trip out to the seaside in the new minibus.
Harry and Alfie enjoyed a trip out to the seaside in the new minibus. | UGC

Anita and David Woods from Lytham donated a minibus to Derian House.Anita and David Woods from Lytham donated a minibus to Derian House.
Anita and David Woods from Lytham donated a minibus to Derian House. | UGC

Anita who is a mixed media artist specialising in paintings, pottery, and dressmaking, said: “David and I have been very lucky over the years in the attention that my paintings have received.

“We decided we wanted to use their success to help others.

“As we don’t have children ourselves, we wanted to do something worthwhile to support young people.

“We knew about Derian House, and what they do there, and so decided to donate a minibus so that the young people are able to do more of the things they love outside of the hospice.”

“The mini bus was actually David’s idea.”

The minibus has been branded with an eye-catching design chosen by Derian House’s children and young people.

Harry, nine, and Alfie, 10, were the first two youngsters who visit Derian House to use the new eye-catching minibus last week.

The cheeky pair enjoyed an adventure to St Annes beach where they flew their brand new kites, built sandcastles, and finished it all off with a chippy tea.

Mick Croskery, Head of Income Generation at Derian House, said: “David and Anita’s heartfelt donation means the world to our young people.

“They are already gearing up for some adventures and planning where they’d like to go.”

