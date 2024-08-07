New research has revealed the cheapest cities in the UK for a night out - and Blackpool features as one of them!

The study which was conducted by Casino.org analysed various factors such as travel costs, the price of a pint, weekend hotel rates, and the cost of post-night out grub to reveal the UK cities with the cheapest total cost for a night out.

Blackpool featured in seventh place, with an average night out cost of £105.

A price of a McDonalds meal in the seaside resort would cost £6.25, with the average cost of three pints totalling £9.

The average cost of public transport one-way would set you back £2.05, a mile taxi ride would be £5.67 and the average hotel cost (weekend night) being £82.00.

Sign up for our free newsletters now Bradford emerges as the most affordable city for a night out, with an overall cost of just £94 -£52 below the UK average. It boasts the lowest weekend hotel rates at £67. Additionally, Bradford ranks as one of the cheapest cities for taxi fares, coming in second with a fare of £3.55 for a one-mile journey.