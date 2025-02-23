Protesters against odourous chemical emissions from a Fleetwood landfill site were out in force for a demonstration about it this weeklend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vile smell coming from the Jameson Road landfill site has been likened to rotten eggs.

But apart from the obnoxious stink itself, campaigners are concerned that the methane gas and hydrogen sulphide fumes may carry health implications and some people have complained of nosebleeds, headaches, sore throats and breathing problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protest being held against the stink coming from the Jameson Road landfill site in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The campaign group Action Against Jameson road Landfill coordinated the latest demonstration, which took place on Saturday morning at the top of Jameson Road, leading to the entrance of the landfill site.

The landfill operation is run by Transwaste Ltd.

One of the protesters, Jess Brown, said: “Our ultimate aim is to get this site shut down.

Dr Barbara Kneale, Allison Rowe and Jess Brown organisers from Action against Jameson Landfill at the protest being held against the stink coming from the Jameson Road landfill site in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“This isn’t just a smell, we think of it as being a poisonous stench which is affecting people’ health in different ways and shouldn’t be allowed to continue.

“The Environment Agency have been doing their bit but this is taking too long and we would like to see stronger action from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last problem with the emissions was supposed to have been sorted out by February 10 but it hasn;t been - and we're still having to do this to raise attention to it.”

Protest held against the odorous emissions coming from the Jameson Road landfill site in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The night before (Friday February 21) angry residents outlined their frustration at a public meeting at St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Church hall.

Dr Barbara Kneale, another campaigner, said: “Some of the people there were explaining how this is affecting their health and how they feel frustrated that nothing is being done.

Campaigners are worried about the health implications of the chemical emissions at the landfill site | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“They want GPs to be onto this, making a record of people’ symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They re wndering why Fleetwood as a town is having to put up with this for so long, why these emissions are still happening after all that has been said.

“We do have forms that people can fill ill, if they have had various health symptoms and want them to be logged.”

Read More Fleetwood landfill operators withdraw controversial plans to vary permit and add tipper bay

There was some relief earlier in the week that Transwate had withdrawn a controversial application for permission to operate a dedicated tipping bay for waste brought on to the site, after a meeting with Fleetwood MP Lorraine Beavers.

But Jess Brown added: “That was good news but we still have the problem.”

For more information about the protest group, visit Action Against Jameson road Landfill.