We are worried about what poisonous Fleetwood landfill stench is doing to our health and want it to stop
The vile smell coming from the Jameson Road landfill site has been likened to rotten eggs.
But apart from the obnoxious stink itself, campaigners are concerned that the methane gas and hydrogen sulphide fumes may carry health implications and some people have complained of nosebleeds, headaches, sore throats and breathing problems.
The campaign group Action Against Jameson road Landfill coordinated the latest demonstration, which took place on Saturday morning at the top of Jameson Road, leading to the entrance of the landfill site.
The landfill operation is run by Transwaste Ltd.
One of the protesters, Jess Brown, said: “Our ultimate aim is to get this site shut down.
“This isn’t just a smell, we think of it as being a poisonous stench which is affecting people’ health in different ways and shouldn’t be allowed to continue.
“The Environment Agency have been doing their bit but this is taking too long and we would like to see stronger action from them.
“The last problem with the emissions was supposed to have been sorted out by February 10 but it hasn;t been - and we're still having to do this to raise attention to it.”
The night before (Friday February 21) angry residents outlined their frustration at a public meeting at St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Church hall.
Dr Barbara Kneale, another campaigner, said: “Some of the people there were explaining how this is affecting their health and how they feel frustrated that nothing is being done.
“They want GPs to be onto this, making a record of people’ symptoms.
“They re wndering why Fleetwood as a town is having to put up with this for so long, why these emissions are still happening after all that has been said.
“We do have forms that people can fill ill, if they have had various health symptoms and want them to be logged.”
There was some relief earlier in the week that Transwate had withdrawn a controversial application for permission to operate a dedicated tipping bay for waste brought on to the site, after a meeting with Fleetwood MP Lorraine Beavers.
But Jess Brown added: “That was good news but we still have the problem.”
For more information about the protest group, visit Action Against Jameson road Landfill.
