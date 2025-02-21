Fleetwood landfill operators withdraw controversial plans to vary permit and add tipper bay
Transwaste Ltd, who run the Jameson Road site, approached the Environment Agency earlier this month for a permit variation application which would give them permission to run the tipping bay.
The tipped waste would be transferred to dump trucks that would take the waste to final disposal in the landfill.
The Environment Agency (EA) launched a public consultation over the proposals to give local residents their say.
However, EA announced today (Friday, February 21) that the application had been withdrawn and the consultation closed.
Transwaste say they have taken the decision after a meeting with the town’s MP, Lorraine Beavers, earlier this week.
Residents are angry about the vile smell from the site, described as being like rotten eggs, and about possible health implications of the chemical emissions, with some residents reporting nosebleeds, headaches and breathing problems.
What Environment Agency says
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on 20 February the operator of Jameson Road landfill withdrew its application for a permit variation to operate a dedicated tipping bay at the site.
“As a result we have closed the public consultation.”
Transwaste comment
A spokesman for Transwaste Ltd said: “Following a constructive meeting with Lorraine Beavers MP, we have taken on board her comments and have decided to withdraw our application for a permit variation.
“However, we recognise this is not the end of the matter and we will continue to work above and beyond requirements to address the odour issue.
“To that end, we intend to start work on the installation of five new deep wells in Cell 6 to address new gas production we have identified.”
What Lorraine Beavers says
Mrs Beavers, the Labour MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, said on her parliamentary Facebook page: “ Earlier this week I visited the Jameson Road landfill site to take the concerns of many constituents directly to the operator.
“My position remains the same: this landfill site should close. I am pleased that, following my meeting with Transwaste, they have agreed to withdraw their application for a permit variation, and this withdrawal has now been completed.
“This does not however resolve the issues that residents have had to face up to now. I am therefore meeting the Environment Agency over the coming days to press for further regulatory enforcement. I will keep residents updated, as ever.”
She urged residents who continued to be troubled by the smell to continue to use the Environment Agency hotline.
Meeting and protest still on
Meanwhile campaigners are still holding a public meeting tonight, at St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Church hall, Poulton Road, at 7pm, to discuss the ongoing issues.
And there will still be a demonstration tomorrow (Saturday), with protesters meeting up on the junction of Fleetwood Road and Jameson Road from 9am until around noon.
The Environment Agency’s hotline is 0800 80 70 60.
