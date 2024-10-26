We are really concerned for Paul’s welfare because we believe he may be injured
Have you seen 53-year-old Paul Jordan who is missing from Preston?
Paul was last seen in Watery Lane at 7.45pm yesterday.
We are really concerned for Paul’s welfare because we believe he may be injured and require medical attention.
Paul is 5ft 8 with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a white top, a light blue denim button shirt, blue denim jeans and black shoes with a white sole.
Paul tends to frequent Preston city centre and we would ask any shoppers or city centre workers to keep an eye out for him.
A police spokesman said: “Paul, if you see this post, please make contact with us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting log 1265 of 25th October 2024. For immediate sightings call 999.
