'Anyone lost a horse?' - watch the moment a horse escapes through the streets of Cleveleys
‘Anyone lost a horse?’ is the question on a video circulating on social media.
Footage captured by Jon Bamborough shows a black horse with an empty saddle on its back galloping through the streets of Homefield Avenue/Birchfield Avenue in Cleveleys on Tuesday after reportedly being spooked and throwing off its rider
It comes after two horses escaped in London last week.
Quaker, a Cavalry black, and a grey horse called Vida were seen galloping through the streets of the capital after being frightened by builders moving rubble last Wednesday.
The pair bolted while they were on an extended exercise in Belgravia with five other horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry. Some of the horses hit vehicles, including a double-decker bus, leaving at least one animal soaked in blood.
Two soldiers were in hospital and would completely recover, the Army said.
The horses underwent surgery, with Quaker, a Cavalry black, showing "significant improvement" and progressing towards what is expected to be a full recovery.
Vida, a grey, continues to make progress "under close and careful" veterinary observation as his wounds heal.
The statement from the Army, made via social media, said: "We are so thankful for everyone's concern and expressions of support, and for all those involved in their care.
"Healing takes time - please be patient as we support that process.
"The soldiers and horses are all receiving the very best of care."
