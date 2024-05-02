Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Anyone lost a horse?’ is the question on a video circulating on social media.

Footage captured by Jon Bamborough shows a black horse with an empty saddle on its back galloping through the streets of Homefield Avenue/Birchfield Avenue in Cleveleys on Tuesday after reportedly being spooked and throwing off its rider

Footage captured by Jon Bamborough shows a black horse with an empty saddle on its back galloping through the streets of Homefield Avenue/Birchfield Avenue in Cleveleys on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after two horses escaped in London last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quaker, a Cavalry black, and a grey horse called Vida were seen galloping through the streets of the capital after being frightened by builders moving rubble last Wednesday.

Quaker, a Cavalry black, and a grey horse called Vida were seen galloping through the streets London after being frightened by builders moving rubble last Wednesday, with one appearing visibly injured.

The pair bolted while they were on an extended exercise in Belgravia with five other horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry. Some of the horses hit vehicles, including a double-decker bus, leaving at least one animal soaked in blood.

READ MORE:

Read More The Lingerie Lounge on Church Street shuts up shop for the foreseeable

Two soldiers were in hospital and would completely recover, the Army said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The horses underwent surgery, with Quaker, a Cavalry black, showing "significant improvement" and progressing towards what is expected to be a full recovery.

Vida, a grey, continues to make progress "under close and careful" veterinary observation as his wounds heal.

The statement from the Army, made via social media, said: "We are so thankful for everyone's concern and expressions of support, and for all those involved in their care.

"Healing takes time - please be patient as we support that process.