Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Blackpool's best known businesses has announced it has closed.

The Lingerie Lounge located at 174 Church Street announced the news on its Facebook page on Tuesday that it would be ‘all packed up for the foreseeable!’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lingerie Lounge on Church Street announced the news on its Facebook page on Tuesday that it would be ‘all packed up for the foreseeable!’

They said: “That’s us all packed up for the foreseeable!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are still awaiting orders and summer lines over the next few weeks so keep your eyes on our page.

“It’s been a very busy week so we are now heading to London for a few days together to relax and pamper (and make voodoo dolls of the Council).”

They added that they would catch up with any messages as soon as they were back.

Sign up for our free newsletters now READ MORE:

Read More Blackpool Scorpions Allstars Cheerleading Team place seventh at IASF World Championship 2024

Owners of the shop, which stocks underwear, swimwear and sports bras, had announced earlier last month that they were being forced to close as the premises, which are based in the Stanley Buildings in the town centre, are getting a renovation by the council as part of a £7.5m scheme and would be inaccessible for three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so sorry that we will not be able to be here in person for the foreseeable, and we would like to thank all our customers for their loyalty over the last 10 years Love Chrissy, Isabel, Sharon and Emily.” The £7.5m scheme will see the art deco Stanley Buildings, built in 1935, converted into 44 offices and meeting rooms with flexible co-worker space on the ground floor.