A team of skilful Blackpool cheerleaders have ranked seventh place in a prestigious competition. Blackpool Scorpions Allstars Cheerleading Team have claimed the coveted title for their amazing achievement at the IASF World Championship 2024!

Taking place in Orlando, Florida this week, the talented Thunder Team who are one of several teams representing the Scorpions Allstars - a cheerleading and tumbling programme based at the former Apollo Bingo premises on Lytham Road, South Shore, gave incredible performances throughout a round of stages.

The hard work and dedication paid off for the Blackpool superstars, with the team finding themselves within the top 10 global cheer teams, placing seventh in the world.

Teams from all over the world came together to compete for championship glory across a variety of cheerleading divisions.