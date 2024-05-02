Blackpool Scorpions Allstars Cheerleading Team place seventh at IASF World Championship 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
A team of skilful Blackpool cheerleaders have ranked seventh place in a prestigious competition. Blackpool Scorpions Allstars Cheerleading Team have claimed the coveted title for their amazing achievement at the IASF World Championship 2024!
Sign up for our free newsletters now READ MORE:
Taking place in Orlando, Florida this week, the talented Thunder Team who are one of several teams representing the Scorpions Allstars - a cheerleading and tumbling programme based at the former Apollo Bingo premises on Lytham Road, South Shore, gave incredible performances throughout a round of stages.
Teams from all over the world came together to compete for championship glory across a variety of cheerleading divisions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.