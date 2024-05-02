Breaking

Man's body pulled from the sea in Blackpool as police and paramedics swarm the area

Emergency services say they made the discovery off South Pier last night.
By Emma Downey
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:18 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 11:23 BST
A body has been pulled from the sea off the coast of Blackpool.

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services say the discovery was made just off south pier at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement Lancashire Police said: "We were called to a report of a body in the sea near to the South Pier in Blackpool, at around 7:30pm yesterday (May 1, 2024).

"Sadly, the body of a man in his 40s was found. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

His death isn't being treated as suspicious.

