Man's body pulled from the sea in Blackpool as police and paramedics swarm the area
and live on Freeview channel 276
A body has been pulled from the sea off the coast of Blackpool.
Emergency services say the discovery was made just off south pier at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.
The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement Lancashire Police said: "We were called to a report of a body in the sea near to the South Pier in Blackpool, at around 7:30pm yesterday (May 1, 2024).
"Sadly, the body of a man in his 40s was found. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
"His family have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."
His death isn't being treated as suspicious.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.