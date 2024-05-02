Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A body has been pulled from the sea off the coast of Blackpool.

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services say the discovery was made just off south pier at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement Lancashire Police said: "We were called to a report of a body in the sea near to the South Pier in Blackpool, at around 7:30pm yesterday (May 1, 2024).

"Sadly, the body of a man in his 40s was found. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."