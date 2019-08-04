Warning over 'tombstoning' after drunk man jumps from North Pier in Blackpool

A drunk man who jumped into the sea from Blackpool's North Pier sparked a safety warning from Coastguard officers who said the stunt could have been fatal.

Lytham Coastguard was called to the incident on Saturday (August 3) afternoon but the man was able to swim ashore safely, a spokesman said.

The service received reports of an "intoxicated male" jumping from the historic pier. He was given safety advice before being left with his friends on the beach.

The spokesman added: "Thankfully, the male was able to swim ashore and stated no injuries."

And in a warning posted on Facebook, Lytham Coastguard said: "That moment of fun could turn out to be life changing or worse, deadly. Is it really worth it?"

A separate post on Twitter about the incident added: "Please consider the danger when tombstoning."

Earlier this month, a man was badly injured when he fell from Central Pier. It was widely reported online, although unconfirmed by emergency services, that he had jumped.