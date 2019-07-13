Man believed to have fallen off Central Pier as dramatic rescue scenes in Blackpool emerge

A raft of emergency services were called to Central Pier this afternoon to rescue a man who is believed to have fallen off the pier.

An air ambulance, coastguard and ambulance services were all sent to the scene shortly after midday.

A raft of emergency services were called to the incident. Credit: Lytham Coastguard

Lytham Coastguard tweeted: "Callout to assist North West Ambulance Service and Blackpool Beach Patrol with packaging a casualty and securing a safe area for the North West Air Ambulance to land on both on the beach and the side of the Pier."

The North West Ambulance Service has been approaced for comment.

More to follow