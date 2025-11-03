Warburtons granted permission to extend one of its Lancashire factories

The iconic bakery firm Warburtons has been granted permission to extend one of its Lancashire factories.

Baking giants Warburtons, first founded in 1876, is to increase the size of its Burnley bakery.

It is to add a dry goods store with lean-to enclosure to bunded area for yeast and brine tanks to its premises on the Billington Road Industrial Estate.

The Bolton-headquartered firm has been granted planning permission for the extension by Burnley Council.

Warburtons is gorwing the size of its Burnley factory | Google Maps

A supporting statement reveals: “The existing building will be extended with the addition of a new storage facility extension, and enclose the brine and yeast plant.

“The existing building’s use will remain unchanged since the opening in 1981 as a bakery facility.

“The building is split into multiple zones: production, dispatch and storage

“The new extension will be used for storage.

“The proposed extension will consist of three rooms, two of which, the store and pancake rooms, will be accessible from the existing building.

“The brine/yeast store will be accessible for the higher external site level and will be bunded.

“The scale of the proposal is to remain as existing, with the proposed extension to have a lower eaves than the existing.

“The building’s footprint will increase by 408 square metres approximately.

“The surface treatment of the site is to remain as it is.

“The proposal of a new storage facility to the South-West corner of the existing building will feature composite cladding and brickwork plinth façade.

“Access to the wider Warburton’s site will be north via A646 and onto Billington Road.

“From there, easy access to the M65 is via the A646 and Accrington Road to the north of the site.

“The parking will remain as existing to the North-West of the site, with an overflow car park to the west.

“Pedestrian access will be via a footpath on Billington Road.

“For building users, a level access will be formed to the stores, and an internal utility stair and platform will give access to the brine and yeast store.

“The plant situated on the roof will be accessible via an external utility stair.