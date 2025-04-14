Wanted man with distinctive tattoos could be in Blackpool or Fleetwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information to help locate Scott Brown who is wanted on recall to prison.

Brown, 47, is described as 5ft 6in tall with a shaved head.

He has several distinctive tattoos on his arms, including the names Nicola, Sonia, Mother and Charlie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for information to help locate Scott BrownPolice are appealing for information to help locate Scott Brown
Police are appealing for information to help locate Scott Brown | Lancashire Police

He is known to have connections to the Blackpool and Fleetwood areas.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePoliceFleetwoodBlackpoolLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice