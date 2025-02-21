Walterz Entertainment Centre at Newton Hall Holiday Park is helping guests get their nights out to a great start by offering free taxi rides to Blackpool and Poulton.

This new service, in partnership with Poulton Cabs, is designed to make it easier for partygoers to head into town after a fun-filled time at the venue.

The entertainment hub, which opened its doors earlier this year, has quickly become a go-to destination for locals and holiday visitors alike.

With a vibrant mix of ten-pin bowling, AR darts, karaoke booths, pinball and delicious food, Walterz provides the perfect setting for a night of fun and entertainment.

The addition of free taxi rides, available Thursday to Sunday with advance booking, ensures that guests can continue their night out without the hassle of arranging transport.

Whether you're heading to Blackpool’s lively nightlife or enjoying the bars in Poulton, Walterz is committed to making your experience even more enjoyable.

The free taxi service is available to groups booking one of Walterz's party packages, which can accommodate groups of four to 12 people.

Partington’s is a family-owned business based in Blackpool and run by Chief Executive Officers, Rob Kearsley and Andrea Challis.

The brother and sister team are 4th generation family members of the leading local company and have invested a whopping £2 million into Walterz.

Rob said of the launch: “We were thrilled to see so many of our friends and colleagues at the official launch of Walterz.

“This is a huge investment in both our Newton Hall Site and into the local community as a whole and it was wonderful to witness everyone enjoying all the fantastic fun that Walterz has to offer, including the first augmented reality darts boards on the Fylde Coast.

“That really hit the spot!”

Andrea added: “Here at Walterz we believe in the power of entertainment to bring people together and create lasting memories.

“Are you ready to take a spin in our exciting new venue? We welcome everyone to visit us and let the games begin!”

Walterz is open seven days a week from 12 noon to 10pm.

Entry and parking is free, with all games individually priced.

Booking is advised for private karaoke booths and bowling when not part of a pre-booked package.

Families are welcome before 7pm daily, with a range of games and activities suitable for all ages.

Children under 12 are not permitted after 7pm, and all children aged 12 and over must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 01253 584403, email [email protected] or visit www.walterzblackpool.com.