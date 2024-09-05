The Winter Fuel Payment has proved invaluable for many pensioners | n/a

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has called for more to be done to ensure pensioners in the town are eligible for winter fuel payments.

During a debate in Parliament, he warned many residents were missing out on pension credit which they were eligible for - and by claiming it they would then be entitled to receive the fuel allowance.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrats on the Fylde coast are calling on Mr Webb and fellow Labour MP Lorraine Beavers, who represents Blackpool North and Fleetwood, to back their party's bid to block the cuts to winter fuel payments.

Mr Webb told the House of Commons: "Many of my constituents in Blackpool South have contacted me regarding the means testing of the winter fuel allowance and the link into pension credit.

"Probably thousands in my constituency don't receive pension credit potentially missing out on £3,900 a year. What steps is this government taking to ensure all pensioners in my constituency and across the country receive what they are entitled for?"

James Murray, Exchequer Secretary (HM Treasury), said the government was launching a campaign to ensure more people claimed pension credit. This includes writing to up to 120,000 pensioners who receive housing benefit but are not claiming pension credit "to encourage a claim where they may be eligible."

Mr Murray said: "He is absolutely right to highlight how important it is to make sure that all of those eligible for pension credit but not claiming it, do sign up and thereby receive the benefits to which they are entitled including now the winter fuel payments."

Blackpool Liberal Democrats say government figures show 35,000 pensioners in Blackpool and Fleetwood are at risk of losing the £300 payment this winter.

They are urging their local MPs to back a Liberal Democrat motion in Parliament to block the government’s plans to scrap Winter Fuel Payments for most pensioners.

Bill Greene, Blackpool Liberal Democrat chair, said: "Countless pensioners across Blackpool and Fleetwood are worried about losing this vital support and how they will afford their energy bills this winter.

“Stripping support from many of the poorest pensioners in Blackpool and Fleetwood just when energy bills are set to rise again is simply wrong. It could force vulnerable elderly people in our community to choose between eating and heating this winter."

Coun Paul Galley, leader of the Conservatives on Blackpool Council, has also previously called for a rethink. He warned the cut would lead to vulnerable residents "not being able to afford to heat their homes this winter, with the resulting life-threatening health implications."