Blackpool Convention to hear how fuel payments axe is a nightmare for millions of older people

The National Pensioners’ Convention annual conference in Blackpool is to host emergency debates next week - 3rd & 4th September - on the government’s shock axing of universal Winter Fuel Payments. Older people from Lancashire will join NPC members and expert speakers from across the UK to hear how 10 million are losing this valuable assistance just as fuel bills are set to rise again.

The NPC – the UK’s largest campaigning organisation run for and by older people – will hear how a wide range of issues are now converging to make getting older in the UK increasingly miserable. From increasing pensioner poverty to the pressures on our health and care services which we rely upon more than most, and the rise of digital-only services across the public and private sector.

Key evidence will also be given by expert speakers on the disastrous consequences of the cuts to the fuel allowance this winter. And they will make urgent calls for the government to reverse their decision to end the payments or set out new measures to assist 10 million older people who are losing this valuable assistance just as fuel bills are set to rise again.

Blackpool older people joined NPC members at 2023 Annual Convention, Imperial Hotel, Blackpool prom

Jan Shortt, General Secretary of the NPC, said: “We are inviting older people to come to our Annual Convention in Blackpool to show the strength of anger and anxiety felt by millions at this ill-conceived cut by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

“We don’t believe she and the Prime Minister have fully understood the impact this decision will have upon older people who are already struggling to make ends meet – especially now we know the new fuel price cap is going to push up their bills by a staggering 10% from October.

“There are already morethan two million older people known to be living in poverty, and millions more just above the breadline who regularly must decide between eating and heating their homes.

“This is not the time for a cut in vital assistance to our older people – and our debates at this year’s Annual Convention will hear exactly why.”

This year's NPC Annual Convention is at The Imperial Hotel, Blackpool Promenade FY1 2HB, on Tuesday, 3rd and Wednesday 4th September. It will be formally opened byBlackpool Mayor Councillor Peter Hunter and Mayoress Anne-Marie Hunter.

The event has a packed programme, covering growing pensioner poverty and the need for a strategy on ageing, to overcoming the challenges of our increasingly digital world, and the rising privatisation of NHS and care services.

There will also be a debate on how older and young people must work together to tackle climate change, with guest speakers from environmental campaigners in the Blackpool-Lancashire area.

One of the highlights of the two days will undoubtedly be a keynote speech by Heléna Herklots CBE, the much-lauded retiring Commissioner for Older People, in Wales who will share what she has learned during her time in office. Heléna will address the opening session on Wednesday, 4th September.

Among the line-up of other leading speakers confirmed so far, are:

· Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, Chair, British Medical Association-England GP Committee

· Bryn Davies, Lord Davies of Brixton, Labour Peer

· Eorann Lean, Senior External Affairs Manager, Age UK

· Morgan Vine, Director, Policy and Influencing, Independent Age

· Dr Bob Gill, Director, The Great NHS Heist

· Diarmaid McDonald, Director, Just Treatment

· Phoebe Sleet, Policy Officer, Digital Poverty Alliance

· Caren Evans, Officer, Unite the Union

· Nav Hussain, Stakeholder Manager, BT Digital Voice

· Tina Rothery, co-founder, Nanas Against Fracking (Blackpool/Lancs)

· Jenny Sims, Chair NPC Digital Working Party

· Owen Sloss, Campaign for Better Transport

· Representatives of LancsCAN (Lancashire Climate Action Network, Edgehill University

Our session Chairs are: Barry Todman, NPC Vice-President; Dr Jean Hardiman-Smith, Chair, NPC Health & Social Care Working Party; Sandra Durkin, NPC Vice-President; Brian Sturtevant, Chair, NPC Pensions & Income Working Party; Clare Wilkins, NPC Climate Change Working Party. Our most important event of the year will be held in the Lancastrian Suite at The Imperial Hotel. There will be plenty of time for questions and networking, with an Information Session from 11am on Tuesday at which free teas, coffees and biscuits will be served to delegates, courtesy of Visit Blackpool.

Tickets are priced at just £15 for two days, and £10 for one day.

Booking as early as possible is advised. Visit www.npcuk.org for details, or contact us at [email protected] or call 0207 837 6622