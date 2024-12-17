Hundreds of thousands of pounds is to be spent upgrading facilities at two key areas of Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

The work will see investment ploughed into The Olympia and The Arena inside the Grade II* listed complex - helping to improve the visitor experience for events such as the Rebellion Festival.

It is hoped the investment will improve facilities including for the Rebellion Festival

It comes after Blackpool Council approved a loan for £459,00 from its business loans fund to Blackpool Entertainment Company Limited, which operates the Winter Gardens on behalf of the council.

Winter Gardens managing director Michael Williams said: "These improvements are expected to drive new income streams and increase incremental spending from the diverse programme of events held in Olympia.

"Since 2022, we have embarked on a phased improvement of our bars and catering facilities. The benefits of these investments are now evident in the Empress Ballroom and other refurbished areas, improving both customer experience and operational efficiency."

The Winter Gardens

Arena Bar The planned works for the Arena Bar include replacing outdated shelving and storage systems. New flooring and wall coverings will create a more inviting and modern space. Enhancements to the cellar, beer lines, and fonts will increase speed of service and reduce wastage, ensuring a better experience for customers and staff alike.

Olympia Bar and Backstage Facilities The scheme will also see the reinstatement of the Olympia Bar and upgrading backstage toilets and shower facilities. This will significantly enhance the backstage experience for events like Rebellion Festival.

A further £40,000 from a separate loan is being used by Blackpool Entertainment Company Limited in support of electrical infrastructure works currently underway.

The council agreed in August this year to approve a loan of £499,999 from its business loans fund in order to repair essential electrical infrastructure in the Olympia exhibition centre.

A council report says the latest loan to the Winter Gardens will ensure the venue remains "at the forefront of the local and regional economy, driving inbound tourism whilst creating truly memorable experiences for visitors".

It adds the upgrade of facilities is necessary to "secure the future of the business and to protect the building for future generations" while investment will also ensure facilities comply with the latest regulations.

Recent investment has included improvements to bars at the Empress Ballroom and Opera House following approval of a £1.7m council loan in 2022. Previous refurbishment of two other bars in the ballroom in 2021 saw turnover increase by more than 25 per cent.