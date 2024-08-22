New £500,000 investment in infrastructure at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost £500,000 is to be invested in upgrading the electrics at Blackpool's famous Winter Gardens complex.

The cash will be loaned to the venue by the council from its business loans fund in order to repair essential electrical infrastructure in the Olympia exhibition centre.

A council report, setting out the decision to approve a loan of £499,999 to Blackpool Entertainment Company Ltd (BECL), warns if nothing is done an equipment failure could see a loss of power throughout the Winter Gardens. The work will not affect the running of the Grade II* listed building.

Michael Williams, managing director of BECL, said: "Blackpool Entertainment Company Limited (BECL) which manage and operate the Winter Gardens have applied to the council's loan scheme to undertake some essential electrical works.

"The transformers located in the Olympia switch room are beyond their economical lifespan (as they are over 50 years old) so they are at risk of potential failure in the future. The original Ellison switch panel is obsolete and reaching its full load with increasing loads to cope with the increased business demands.

"The mains switch room, has the original switchgear supplying power to all the main rooms. This switchgear cannot be repaired anymore as the parts cannot be sourced hence the reason to now replace the electrics

"Whilst the works are taking place there will be minimal disruption to the operation of the Winter Gardens as the critical works will be programmed to be completed overnight and when we are not hosting events. “

The council report adds: "In order for the Winter Gardens to remain at the forefront of the local and regional economy, driving inbound tourism whilst creating truly memorable experiences for visitors, it needs to upgrade its facilities and invest further in fixtures and fittings to help secure the future of the business and to protect the building for future generations. "

The council's Business Loans Fund totals £200m and lends money at competitive rates to support economic development in the town.