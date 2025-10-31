Lancashire Teaching Hospitals bosses are warning people to stay away, if they have symptoms of norovirus.

Norovirus is one of the most common causes of stomach bugs in the UK. Norovirus is often called ‘winter vomiting disease’ because people tend to get it during the winter months, but you can catch the virus at anytime during the year.

Now those in charge at the Royal Preston Hospital and Chorley & South Ribble Hospital have made a plea to locals. They said: “Cases of norovirus are rising within our local communities, and this has led to an increase in the number of patients coming into our Emergency Departments with the virus.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can spread very quickly and easily to others, and patients are therefore being advised to stay home if they are unwell to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Norovirus is caused by a virus that spreads through poo, and it can be easily spread to others through close contact with someone with norovirus. This can happen by touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them and then touching your mouth or eating food that’s been prepared or handled by someone with norovirus.

People urged to recover at home with norovirus and help to stop the spread

What are the main symptoms of norovirus?

Norovirus is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It can be very unpleasant and tends to last about two days. The main symptoms of norovirus usually start suddenly and may include feeling sick, being sick (vomiting) and diarrhoea. You may also have a high temperature, headache, tummy pain and general body aches and pains.

The symptoms of norovirus usually start between 24-48 hours after the initial infection, although they can start after as little as 12 hours after exposure. The first symptom is usually a sudden onset of feeling sick, which is followed by violent vomiting and watery diarrhoea. These symptoms can last between 24 and 72 hours but you can recover quickly, especially if you drink lots of fluids.

How is norovirus treated?

There is no specific treatment for norovirus, apart from letting the condition run its course. Diarrhoea and vomiting can usually be treated at home. The most important thing is to have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

If you can, you should stay at home and get lots of rest. Drink lots fluids such as water or squash and try to eat if you feel able to.

Help stop the spread of norovirus

If you think you may have norovirus, please stay home and don’t go to work or school to help prevent the spread of infection to others. You can also help stop the spread of infection by avoiding unnecessary contact with others, by washing your hands with soap and water after going to the toilet and before preparing, serving or eating food.

If you’re worried about your symptoms, please seek the advice of your local pharmacist or call NHS111 and they will tell you what to do. For more advice on norovirus, you can also visit the NHS UK Website.