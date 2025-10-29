A Clinical Psychologist with Lancashire Teaching Hospitals is preparing to answer the call and deploy to Jamaica for immediate search and rescue efforts, with Hurricane Melissa making landfall.

Jay McNeil is the lead for Burn s& Plastics Psychology as well as having input into Oncology Psychology. However, in his spare time he is also a member of the Serve On charity’s International Response Team, a highly-trained team of Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) experts who respond to disasters anywhere in the world.

He was part of the team searching for survivors in Tϋrkiye in February 2023, after a devastating earthquake, and is now on stanby to deal with devastation caused by the 180 mph Category 5, hurricane in Jamaica, described by the UN agency as the “storm of the century”.

Speaking yesterday, he was unable to predict whether the team will deploy or not, depending on the scale of damage and factors such as other resources available to Jamaica, but the Salisbury-based team are on standby and are ramping up preparations to deploy so everything is in place if the worst happens, and their team are needed.

Vital contacts

If anyone has contacts in Jamaica that would be happy to go onto the team's list of people they may be able to turn to in-country - in particular contacts in local government or civil defence, please contact Elle at [email protected] or Jay at [email protected] - although he will only see emails in work hours. Contacts are desperately needed so the team have up-to-date information about the disaster and security situation, both before and during any deployment.

Jay has been part of the Serve On team since 2010, when he was living in Essex and got involved. After a gruelling selection process and two years of training, he passed the final five-day test and has been an active member since. The USAR team trains one weekend a month at their headquarters in London, to help with search and rescue missions with collapsed structures or with other natural disasters such as major floods.