VIDEO: Woman and young child came face to face with gunman

This is the shocking moment a defenceless tot being pushed in a pram came face to face with a gunman.

Armed police were called to Cromwell Road, North Shore, at around 9am this morning to reports that a man had been seen with a handgun.

CCTV taken from outside the J&R Convenience Store

CCTV taken from outside the Premier Direct J&R Convenience Store on the street shows a man brandishing what appears to be a gun and using the weapon to strike the window of a nearby car. He then approaches the shop and looks through the window - just as a woman pushing a baby in a pram walks out of the door.

Customers and a passer-by watch in shock as the man then walks away.

Jade Malia, 25, who was working in the shop at the time, said: "It was absolutely shocking. What kind of person brings a gun out when children are around? The customers were terrified. They didn't want to leave the store until the police arrived."

A 'small handgun' was recovered by police.

A 26-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm. He remains in police custody.

