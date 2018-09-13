LATEST: Armed cops drama as man is seen with a handgun in a North Shore street

A man seen waving a handgun in a North Shore street sparked a major police incident this morning.

Armed officers attended Cromwell Road shortly before 9am and arrested a 26-year-old man from Blackpool - outside a house - on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

CCTV of the gunman outside the J&R Convenience Store on Cromwell Road

CCTV taken from outside the Premier Direct J&R Convenience Store and seen by The Gazette shows a man brandishing what appears to be a gun and using the weapon to strike the window of a nearby car.

He then approaches the shop and looks through the window before turning and walking off.

Jade Malia, 25, whose older brother Mark owns the J&R Convenience Store, was working in the shop at the time.

She said: "He banged on the car window three times with the gun in his hand. Then he came to the front door. There was a woman with a child in a pram walking out of the door.

"I shouted my brother's name - I was panicking. Mark came running out from the back office where he was doing paperwork. He told me to get all the customers to safety, so we got them all into the back office and called the police."

Armed officers, police dogs, and officers from the tactical support unit were called to the scene.

Jade said: "It was absolutely shocking. What kind of person brings a gun out when children are around? The customers were terrified. They didn't want to leave the store until the police arrived.

"The officers were fantastic, especially the two ladies who talked to us.

"I was absolutely terrified and I think it's disgusting that he would put children in that sort of danger. We're all just calming down from the shock.

"Mark's just trying to carry on with the day and we're not going to let anybody intimidate or scare us. We're going to keep the shop open."

Mark, 30, said: "I was cashing up in the back office and when I came out there was a lot of people shouting that there was a gun. He started to walk away and he threw the gun into a garden that the police dogs found.

"It was definitely a stressful morning. We've been giving witness statements all morning."

Police confirmed a 'small gun' had been found.

The force was not immediately able to say what sort of handgun was recovered, but a picture shared by officers appeared to show a realistic looking Crosman pistol.

Crosman makes gas-powdered BB guns.

Westminster Primary Academy in nearby Claremont Road was put on lock-down, a spokesman for the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT) confirmed.

The school has around 350 pupils, who were kept in class unaware of what was unfolding outside while staff locked the front door.

Around 40 minutes later, police gave the all clear.

"FCAT has emergency plans in place in all its schools, which teams practice on a regular basis, which include lock-down scenarios," John Topping from FCAT said.

The arrested man remains in custody.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "Enquiries are on-going and there is no on-going threat to the wider community."

