A fire broke out inside a derelict building opposite the Home Bargains store in Tyldesley Road at approximately 6.50am on Saturday (August 27).

Residents were promptly evacuated from nearby homes as firefighters tackled the flames.

Video footage from the scene showed large plumes of smoke billowed into the sky as residents watched the incident unfold on the street.

The sound of crackling wood could also be heard as the fire ravaged through the building.

“If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Six fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, St Annes, Fleetwood, Bispham and Blackburn were called to the scene.

A fire broke out inside a building opposite the Home Bargains store in Tyldesley Road (Credit: Liam Bigland)

The aerial ladder platforms from Blackpool and Preston as well as the aerial support unit also attended.