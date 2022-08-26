Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Vauxhall Corsa collided with a man riding a Suzuki motorbike travelling in the opposite direction in Kirkham Road at around 9.25am on Tuesday (August 23).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s from Freckleton, suffered a “serious injury to his leg” and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, also from Freckleton, was not injured.

A motorcyclist hospitalised with “serious injuries” after being hit by a car in Kirkham Road, Freckleton (Credit: Google)

Accident investigators were at the scene for five hours following the collision.

Sgt Craig Booth, from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are urging any witnesses who saw what happened and have yet to speak to police to get in touch.

“The motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries and we want to establish exactly what has taken place.

“If you can help, or have dashboard mounted camera footage, please contact us.”