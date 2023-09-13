An urgent search has been launched to find a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Blackpool two days ago.

Police said they are growing “increasingly concerned” for Macie Cartledge’s welfare.

The 13-year-old was last seen in the Darley Avenue area of Blackpool at around 3pm on Monday (September 11).

Macie is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white school shirt, green chequered skirt, white socks and black shoes.

Police said they have carried out a number of enquiries to try to find Macie, including checking CCTV and carrying out address checks.

Officers believe she is still in the Blackpool area and may have been in the Princess Street area as recently as Wednesday morning (September 13).

Macie Cartledge, 13, was last seen in the Darley Avenue area of Blackpool at around 3pm on September 11 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Supt Rebecca Smith said: “Macie has not been seen for more than two days now and we are growing increasingly concerned about her welfare.

"She is only 13 years old, and we need to find her urgently.

“Unfortunately, despite our efforts to find her, Macie remains missing, and we would urge anyone who believes they have information that would assist us to locate her safely to get in touch.”

She added: “Although we have provided a description of the clothing that Macie was believed to be wearing when she was last seen, it might be that she has changed her clothing since then so please take that into account, we don’t want anyone to discount any information which could help us find her.

“I believe that Macie could still be in the town centre area and has been known to attend the Coronation Street, Princess Street, Pleasant Street areas.

“If anyone sees Macie or has any information on where she might be I would urge them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“If Macie herself sees this appeal, then I would ask her to contact us to let us know she is safe.”

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Macie.