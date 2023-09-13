News you can trust since 1873
Man on bike ‘deliberately sets fire to car’ before riding off during arson attack in Thornton

A man on a bike is believed to have deliberately set fire to a car before riding off during an arson attack in Thornton.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
Police were called to a report a car had been set on fire in Devonshire Avenue at approximately 1am on Wednesday (September 13).

Officers believe a man on a bike approached the car before setting it alight and then cycling away in the direction of Lancaster Avenue.

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack and that there is no threat to the wider public.

Police were called to a report a car had been set on fire in Devonshire Avenue, Thornton (Credit: Google)
Temp Supt Craig Kelshaw said: “You may notice more police officers in the area as we investigate this matter.

“We have a targeted patrol plan in place and want to reassure the public that there is no threat to them.”

The force said they were keen to speak to members of the public who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area just before 1am.

“If you have CCTV or a ring doorbell, could you please check the footage to see if it shows anything,” Temp Supt Kelshaw added.

“There might have been motorists in the area who have dashcam in their vehicles. Could you please check the footage.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0057 of September 13.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.