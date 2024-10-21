Update on tragic emergency incident where passersby tried to save man's life in Linden Avenue, Thornton

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:28 BST
A man who passersby tried to help after suffering a medical episode on his driveway was 70-years-old, the North West Ambulance Service has said.

Police and ambulance crews responded to a 999 call in Thornton on Thursday after a 70-year-old man collapsed outside his home.

Emergency services blue-lighted their way to the home in Linden Avenue and tried to help a man at around 11.30am.

Lancashire Police said members of the public tried to save the man’s life before help arrived, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed the man was 70-years-old and police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “It was a report of a man having a medical episode.

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM coroner in due course.”

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were in attendance and said sadly they were unable to help the 70-year-old man who passed away at the scene.

