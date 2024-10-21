Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who passersby tried to help after suffering a medical episode on his driveway was 70-years-old, the North West Ambulance Service has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and ambulance crews responded to a 999 call in Thornton on Thursday after a 70-year-old man collapsed outside his home.

Emergency services blue-lighted their way to the home in Linden Avenue and tried to help a man at around 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said members of the public tried to save the man’s life before help arrived, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Read More Thornton tragedy as man dies after emergency services rush to home in Linden Avenue

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed the man was 70-years-old and police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “It was a report of a man having a medical episode.

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM coroner in due course.”

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were in attendance and said sadly they were unable to help the 70-year-old man who passed away at the scene.