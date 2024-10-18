Thornton tragedy as man dies after emergency services rush to home in Linden Avenue

A man sadly died after police and ambulance crews responded to a 999 call in Thornton yesterday.

Emergency services blue-lighted their way to a home in Linden Avenue where a man suffered a medical episode at around 11.30am.

Lancashire Police said members of the public tried to save the man’s life before help arrived, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The force was unable to confirm his age, but said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ambulance crews were called to reports of a medical emergency in Linden Avenue, Thornton on Thursday morning (October 17)Ambulance crews were called to reports of a medical emergency in Linden Avenue, Thornton on Thursday morning (October 17)
A police spokesperson said: “It was a report of a man having a medical episode.

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM coroner in due course.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

