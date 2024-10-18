Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man sadly died after police and ambulance crews responded to a 999 call in Thornton yesterday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services blue-lighted their way to a home in Linden Avenue where a man suffered a medical episode at around 11.30am.

Lancashire Police said members of the public tried to save the man’s life before help arrived, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force was unable to confirm his age, but said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ambulance crews were called to reports of a medical emergency in Linden Avenue, Thornton on Thursday morning (October 17)

A police spokesperson said: “It was a report of a man having a medical episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM coroner in due course.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.