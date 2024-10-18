Thornton tragedy as man dies after emergency services rush to home in Linden Avenue
Emergency services blue-lighted their way to a home in Linden Avenue where a man suffered a medical episode at around 11.30am.
Lancashire Police said members of the public tried to save the man’s life before help arrived, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The force was unable to confirm his age, but said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesperson said: “It was a report of a man having a medical episode.
“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM coroner in due course.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.