UPDATE: M55 closed eastbound and delays mounting following multi-vehicle pile-up

The M55 carriageway heading out of Blackpool has been closed following a pile-up.

The crash happened at junction 3 near Kirkham at around 4.30pm. The road remains closed between junction 3 and junction 4, near Wesham.

The AA Roadwatch said: "Callers report that there are several vehicles stranded on both the exit slip road and main carriageway, not helped by poor weather conditions."

Lancashire police said: "The eastbound carriageway of the M55 is currently closed at junction 3 due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area if possible and expect delays."

A detour is now in operation along the A583. Severe delays between the M55 junction 4 and junction 1 near Fulwood have been reported.

Traffic remains slow on Blackpool Road eastbound from the M55 as of 5.45pm. Increasing delays have also been reported eastbound on Preston New Road, with traffic travelling at an average speed of 15mph.