Meet the street dance champs hoping to crowdfund a trip from the Philippines to compete in the prestigious UDO Worlds in Blackpool.

A determined crew from the Philippines are hoping to return to Blackpool next month for the world's most prestigious street dance contest.

Team Genesis took home a number of trophies from the UDO World Street Dance Championships last year, and now they are busy raising funds so they can return in August.

The impressive dance group were filmed at the 2024 event, in the above video, when they dazzled the judges with a winning routine at the Winter Gardens.

Team Genesis, a dance crew from the Philippines, at UDO Worlds 2024. Photo by Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Coach, Jerome Navarro, explains, in the video: “It's really hard when it comes to the preparation. We're not just preparing technically with our routine, but we're also preparing with finances. With the lack of support from our government, we really push to really collect and gather funds for us to be able to be here in the World Finals.”

22 hour trip to Blackpool

Last summer, the crew travelled for 22 hours to get to the resort from their home country.

Team Genesis, from the Philippines, compete at the UDO World Street Dance Championships 2024, held at Blackpool Winter Gardens. | Lucinda Herbert

They describe the experience as ‘tiring but magical’ - and they are motivated by the hopes of sharing their success with their Filipino community back home.

Tiring but magical

“The inspiration that we have with dancing is everything about dedicating it to people who believe in us and our talent. Our friends, our families, our community. They are the greatest motivation.”

Team Genesis rehearse in their own studio in Bulacan, where they also teach community dance sessions.

The performers are busy trying to raise funds for their trip to the UK, where they have qualified for the Ultimate Advanced category at the UDO Worlds 2025. Support them through their Facebook page.

The UDO World Street Dance Championships will take place at Blackpool Winter Gardens between August 13 - 17 2025.

Watch the video above.