I went to watch a mesmerising performance at Blackpool Pleasure Beach which co-stars a former Britain’s Got Talent finalist who once ‘terrified’ judges on the TV show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I remember watching Elizabeth Best’s audition on Britain’s Got Talent - when the judges appeared to be shaking with fear after her terrifying illusions.

But now, years later, the edgy female magician is still shocking audiences - and is back in Blackpool for the summer season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evolution Of Magic - a captivating finale | Lucinda Herbert

Along with her co-star, Craig Christian, The Evolution of Magic returns to the Horseshoe Bar where reality glitches, time bends, and the impossible unfolds before your eyes.

In the video clip above, Craig and Elizabeth discuss what to expect from the show - but although the tricks are edgy and exciting, it’s not as frightening as Elizabeth’s memorable TV audition!

Craig Christian performs a magic trick at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Horseshoe Bar | Lucinda Herbert

In an intimate Las Vegas-style showroom, watch as Craig’s mastery of ordinary objects like cards and coins will leave you questioning what’s possible, while his unpredictable and mysterious performances keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch a preview of some of their tricks in the clip above.

Dramatic showdance from Coco Frankitt | Lucinda Herbert

Elizabeth’s magic connects directly with the audience, blending mentalism with visual wonders that challenge your perception of reality. You won’t just watch the magic—you’ll feel it around you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

screengrab of handstand acrobat Robert Choinka from Germany | Lucinda Herbert

The show is full of mystery and thrills, and an element of danger. As Craig explains in the above video, it aims to bring magic up to date with sharp quips and even some hip-hop cultural references. And, although it’s primarily a magic show, the audience is treated to a couple of excellent performances from a showdancer and even a raunchy handstand act!

Screengrab of Craig Christian's edgy stunt featuring a bottle of Jack Daniels | Lucinda Herbert

The Evolution Of Magic runs until 30th August 2024 at The Horseshoe, Pleasure Beach Resort , 525 Ocean Blvd, Blackpool FY4 1EZ, UK. For more information and to buy tickets visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/evolution-of-magic/

Magic In Blackpool documentary

Elizabeth and Craig will feature in a special mini-documentary about Magic in Blackpool, coming soon to Shots! TV. For documentaries and quirky lifestyle content, watch Shots! TV - the official TV channel of the Blackpool Gazette, on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.