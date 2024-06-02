Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Webb met with Uber after using his first question in the House of Commons as the new MP for Blackpool South to question the company's lack of operating licence.

The first steps will be taken to regulate the operation of Uber rides in Blackpool after a meeting between the company and Chris Webb.

Chris Webb, who will again be Labour's candidate to be MP for Blackpool South after parliament is dissolved today, said Uber has agreed to “open up conversation” with Blackpool Council about applying for an operating license in a meeting with him on May 29.

The company also told him it is open to blocking its drivers from picking up in Blackpool taxi ranks and that it will establish lines of communication with Blackpool’s licensing team to facilitate the reporting of any illegal activity by Uber drivers.

The first steps will be taken to regulate the operation of Uber rides in Blackpool (Credit: Freepik/ www.freepik.com)

Webb believes this is a “significant step” in tackling what local taxi drivers say is an influx of Uber cars in the town, despite the US company having no operating license for the area.

Webb raised the issue on May 16 as his first question in the House of Commons.

He said: “Blackpool is experiencing the scourge of unlicensed taxis in our treasured seaside resort. Uber and similar companies, which have no operating licence in Blackpool, are allowing passengers to use their unlicensed taxis uninsured, creating a real public safety risk.

“These unlicensed taxis are parking in local ranks illegally, taking fares from our hard-working, rule-abiding Blackpool taxi drivers. What is the Minister doing to tackle these unlicensed drivers, and will he meet me to discuss this issue in my constituency?”

While the Minister for Local Transport Guy Opperman did not offer Webb a meeting, the MP was subsequently granted a meeting with Uber.

Chris Webb said Uber has agreed to “open up conversation” with Blackpool Council about applying for an operating license

“Uber told me it is open to the idea of blocking its drivers from picking up fares in local taxi ranks – plying for trade which would invalidate their insurance. I believe they should have a locally granted license to operate in the area at all, however, and the company agreed that it would begin talks with the council about applying for a private operating license. This is an issue I will continue working on following the general election on July 4.

“There are about 1,000 taxi drivers in Blackpool whose livelihoods depend on local trade. If Uber floods the place with cars it will have a massive impact on them. Taxi work, like lots of other work in Blackpool, is somewhat seasonal. Uber is just adding to that existing insecurity.”

Since the question on May 16, Webb says he has also met with the Shadow Minister for Local Transport, Blackpool Council’s licensing team and the Council Executive member for Highways & Traffic Management and met positive responses.

Following his meeting with Uber yesterday, Webb also met with members of Blackpool Licensed Taxi Operators Association who told him of their two year battle with Uber drivers in Blackpool.

Chris Webb believes this is a “significant step” in tackling what local taxi drivers say is an influx of Uber cars in the town

Adam Vacchiano, a Hackney cab driver in the town, said members have collected thousands of pieces of evidence of wrongdoing by Uber drivers in Blackpool. He said BLTOA is keen to work with Blackpool Council to tackle the issue.

He said: “If they operate within the law it would be fine but wrongdoing is widespread.”

Vacchiano added: “We feel like we’ve finally got somebody behind our fight in Chris Webb. This situation has been going on for over two years. It’s widespread illegality and the lack of enforcement has been frustrating.”

Bill Lewtas, a recently retired taxi driver who remains active in BLTOA said he was feeling positive after his meeting with Webb.